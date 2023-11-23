Turkey implements policy rate increase of 500 points

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Central Bank of Turkey implemented a substantial policy rate increase, raising it by 500 basis points to reach 40 percent, a figure well beyond the predictions of economists surveyed by a Turkish news agency last week.



The consensus among polled economists was anticipating a more modest 250 basis points rate hike.



The central bank emphasized that the present degree of monetary tightness is notably in proximity to the level necessary to set the course for disinflation.



"Accordingly, the pace of monetary tightening will slow down and the tightening cycle will be completed in a short period of time," it declared.



Based on the most recent data provided by TurkStat, Türkiye's annual inflation showed a slight alleviation, declining to 61.36 percent in October from the previous nine-month peak of 61.53 percent in September.



During its October meeting, the central bank opted to raise its policy interest rate, commonly referred to as the one-week repo auction rate, by a substantial 500 basis points, bringing it to 35 percent.



This move marked the culmination of a series of incremental increases in the rate over six monetary policy meetings, starting from 8.5 percent in May.

