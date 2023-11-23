Oil Bill Down To JD2.288 Billion In First 9 Months Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - Jordan's oil bill decreased to JD2.288 billion from January to September 2023, compared to JD2.8 billion for the same period in 2022.According to the monthly foreign trade report issued by the Department of Statistics on Thursday, the Kingdom's imports of crude oil and mineral oils decreased by 18.3 percent in the first 9 months of 2023.The decline in the oil bill amounted to about JD512 million, during the same timeframe.Fuel and mineral oils accounted for the largest share of the Kingdom's imports of petroleum derivatives, reaching about JD756 million, followed by crude oil with a value of JD560 million, and gasoline with about JD510 million.Moreover, the Kingdom imported over JD432 million in diesel and JD29 million in lubricants.