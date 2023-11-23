Central European Chamber Of Commerce Appoints Representative In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - The Poland-based Central European Chamber of Commerce appointed former director general of the Jordan Europe Business Association (JEBA), Ayman Qaffaf, as its representative in Jordan, the Middle East, and North Africa.The Chamber's office in Jordan will serve as a vital commercial and cultural connection between Jordan, the Middle East, and Central Europe and create opportunities for people to work together, cooperate, and provide administrative, commercial and cultural assistance in local markets, Qaffaf said on Thursday.The office will also organize trade delegations between Jordan and European countries, promote bilateral meetings, and help Jordanian products enter European markets, he added.He stated that Jordan and the Chamber will collaborate to promote economic development in local and international markets, establish and enhance multilateral relationships, and develop training programs to improve skills.Qaffaf emphasized the importance of attracting both local and foreign investments. To achieve this, he continued, the plan is to establish relationships between international investors and local communities, provide support for investment systems and financial systems, create an ideal environment for investments, develop companies associated with the chamber, and facilitate the exchange of business experiences between businessmen in Jordan and chambers of commerce in Central Europe, along with their institutions.The Chamber aims to remove trade barriers, expand membership in new markets, and host multinational conferences, he added.