Minister Urges Legislative Overhaul For Jordan's Renewable Energy Future

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh emphasized on Thursday the need for new legislation that aligns with the rapid advancements in the renewable energy sector.He highlighted the necessity for this legislation to be in harmony with sector developments, future perspectives, and the goals of the Economic Modernization Vision, aiming to apply sustainability principles to economic growth and increase reliance on renewable energy sources. Kharabsheh stressed the urgency of this step, given the high energy costs in the Kingdom.Presiding over the Energy Partnership Council meeting, Kharabsheh reiterated the ministry's commitment to reviewing regulations governing the sector's operations to align with international best practices. This includes revising and enhancing the Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation Law No. (13) of 2012. The goal is to ensure the preservation of the leadership and achievements attained by Jordan's renewable energy sector.The review of the law aims to promote energy conservation practices, enhance usage efficiency, and establish clear and regulating instructions that consider the interests of all sectors, the requirements of the electrical system, and the mechanism for handling consumption-covering projects.Kharabsheh also underlined the importance of maximizing the local component's importance in renewable energy, enhancing its return on local income.Kharabsheh underscored the significance of partnership councils in joint cooperation to reassess laws regulating the sector's operations, lauding the active participation of representatives from the public and private sectors in enriching discussions.The ministry, he noted, will diligently follow up on the recorded observations, preparing for the subsequent enactment of the law through approved constitutional channels. This aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision for 2023 and meets the requirements of the current stage and partners' aspirations, he said.During the meeting, members of the Partnership Council from the public and private sectors discussed key observations on the law, including the mechanism for dealing with electricity generation projects for self-consumption, the sole buyer model's concept, storage issues, and the regulatory role of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Authority.