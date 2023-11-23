Turkey's central bank rise interest rate to reach 40 percent

(MENAFN) In its ongoing effort to combat soaring inflation, Turkey's central bank has executed another substantial interest rate hike, increasing the policy rate by 5 percentage points to reach 40 percent. This move signifies the sixth consecutive major interest rate hike as the country grapples with double-digit inflation, which surged to a staggering 61.36 percent in the previous month. The persistent inflationary pressures have left households struggling to afford essential goods, particularly food.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long advocated for an unconventional approach of reducing interest rates to counter inflation, leading to the dismissal of central bank governors who opposed his rate-cutting policies. This approach has been at odds with conventional economic wisdom, and many attribute Turkey's economic challenges, including a currency crisis and a rising cost of living, to Erdogan's unorthodox methods.



While central banks globally have responded to inflationary pressures linked to the post-COVID-19 rebound and geopolitical events like Russia's war in Ukraine by swiftly raising interest rates, Erdogan has maintained a different strategy. However, following his reelection in May, Erdogan appointed a new economic team that swiftly shifted gears to reverse the previous policy of keeping interest rates low.



The newly constituted economic team, featuring former Merrill Lynch banker Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former U.S.-based bank executive, as central bank governor since June, has been instrumental in implementing the turnaround. Under Erkan's leadership, the central bank has significantly increased its main interest rate from 8.5 percent to the current 40 percent, signaling a departure from Erdogan's unconventional economic approach.

