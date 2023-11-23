World markets exhibit mixed performances after Wall Street's rise

(MENAFN) On Thursday, world markets exhibited a mixed performance following a modest uptick on Wall Street, maintaining a course for a fourth consecutive weekly gain. However, with Japanese and U.S. markets closed for holidays, trading activity was influenced by other global factors.



Initially, oil prices saw a dip of about USD1 per barrel as OPEC postponed a meeting to discuss production cuts until the next week. The oil cartel, committed to a tight crude oil market through production cuts, is anticipated to extend these measures after a decline in oil prices from a summer spike to nearly USD100 a barrel.



European markets showed modest gains, with Germany's DAX rising 0.1 percent to 15,969.49, the CAC 40 in Paris up 0.1 percent at 7,266.18, and Britain's FTSE 100 edging 0.2 percent higher to 7,080.48.



In the U.S., S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures remained virtually unchanged. The prior day saw the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq rising by 0.4 percent, 0.5 percent, and 0.5 percent, respectively. Trading activity was subdued ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, with U.S. markets scheduled for a half-day of trading on Friday.



Asian markets displayed varied results, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng reversed early losses to gain 1 percent at 17,910.84, and the Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.6 percent to 3,061.86. Markets in Greater China responded to regulatory moves aimed at supporting the struggling property market, leading to significant jumps in shares of companies like Country Garden and Sino-Ocean Group Holding.



Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined by 0.6 percent to 7,029.20, while South Korea's Kospi edged 0.1 percent higher to 2,514.96. Bangkok's SET lost 0.4 percent, the Taiex in Taiwan was down 0.1 percent, and the Sensex in Mumbai gained 0.1 percent.



On the sectoral front, technology and communication services stocks played a significant role in Wednesday's gains on the S&P 500. Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet saw increases of 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. However, a 0.9 percent drop in oil prices had a dampening effect on energy companies, with Exxon Mobil falling 0.4 percent and Halliburton dropping 0.8 percent. Additionally, Broadcom's announcement of the expected completion of its USD69 billion deal to acquire VMWare on Wednesday impacted its stock, causing a 0.9 percent decline.

