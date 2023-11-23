Turkish Central Bank increases interest rates beyond market expectations

(MENAFN) In a surprising move on Thursday, the Turkish Central Bank delivered an interest rate hike that exceeded market expectations, underscoring its commitment to combat inflation and bolster the declining value of the lira. This strategic decision marks the sixth month of the monetary policy tightening cycle initiated by the central bank.



The key interest rate saw a substantial increase of 5 percentage points, reaching an unprecedented 40 percent. This move, designed to address inflationary pressures and stabilize the national currency, translates to a borrowing cost surge of more than four times the previous rates. The unexpected and robust nature of this interest rate adjustment has generated significant attention and speculation within financial markets.



This aggressive step by the Turkish Central Bank reflects a proactive approach in addressing economic challenges, particularly the persistent issue of inflation and the depreciation of the lira. The decision, though surprising to many, underscores the central bank's resolve to take decisive measures to restore stability and confidence in the country's monetary system. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, the impact of this unexpected interest rate hike on Turkey's economic landscape will be closely monitored by both domestic and international stakeholders.

