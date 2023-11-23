GCC Stocks See Downside Risks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were in the red with limited movements overall. Concerns about energy market developments could remain a source of risks and could drive price corrections in the coming week.

The Dubai stock market recorded some volatility but remained without any significant changes. The main index extended sideways, maintaining its limited trading range for most of this month. The market could remain exposed to the downside and could see some price corrections.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to see downside risks while oil markets remained on a decline. The main index was unable to recover significantly this month despite a rebound and remains below its peak for the last few weeks.

The Qatari stock market recorded limited price movements this week compared to previous weeks. The main index could record price corrections at its next open as concerns about energy markets remain.

The Saudi stock market continued to decline today, recording price corrections after hitting a resistance level. The market could remain at risk while oil markets continue to decline.





