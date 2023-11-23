OIC Secretary-General Meets the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- OIC) Baku, 23 November 2023



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, met with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan H.E. Jeyhun Bayramov, on 22 November 2023, on the sidelines of the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers (ICLM), in Baku, Azerbaijan.



The Secretary-General thanked the Foreign Minister for Azerbaijan's hosting of the 5th ICLM and congratulated him on the launching of the OIC Labour Center in Baku. He also commended Azerbaijan for its generous contributions to the activities of the OIC.



For his part, the Foreign Minister expressed Azerbaijan’s commitment to further support the OIC’s efforts in advancing the interests of the Muslim world.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed several issues of importance to the Member States of the OIC including security and development.







MENAFN23112023005338014459ID1107477399