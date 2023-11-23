Sharjah fair showcases vibrant Indian textile industry 3-day Vibrant Textile Expo gets under way at Expo Centre Sharjah

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, Nov 23, 2023



Curtains to go up on a premier international textile showcase at Expo Centre Sharjah on Tuesday (Nov 28).



Showcasing the excellence of the one of the world's largest producers of textiles and apparel, the Vibrant Textile Expo 2023 is presenting the widest range of products from India until Thursday (Nov 30).



Organised by the Federation of Gujarat Weaver Welfare Association (FOGWA) of India and supported by the Textile Merchants Group (TEXMAS), an apex body of Dubai-based wholesale textile merchants, the event is featuring more than 60 exhibitors and displaying more than a thousand quality products during its three-day run.



“Textile has been a key component of trade between the UAE and India since long. The signing of the free trade deal or the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India last year has given a new impetus to bilateral trade since the agreement enables traders from both countries to avail preferential treatments and customs benefits. The Vibrant Textile Expo 2023 will open a new window of access to local and regional textile businesses to India and its booming textile industry,” said Mr. Ashok Jariwala, Chairman of FOGWA.



“We are delighted to associate with the Federation of Gujarat Weaver Welfare Association, which is a group of 28,000 weaving companies based in the western Indian state of Gujarat. The fact that the UAE was chosen for the exhibition underscores our appeal as a gateway to the entire region,” he added.



India is the world’s largest producer of cotton and jute, the second largest producer of silk, and the fifth largest producer of technical textile while 95% of the world's handwoven fabric come from the country. According to recent reports, India presently commands 43% share in the UAE's apparel imports.



"The UAE is fast emerging as a global textile hub. It is a leading manufacturer in the region besides being a major base for import and export, with the country acting as a cross-market facilitator between suppliers and buyers to scores of markets worldwide. The Vibrant Textile Expo 2023 is providing a great opportunity for regional fashion brands, manufacturers, designers, wholesalers and other industry stakeholders to discover new trends, products, suppliers and raw materials, besides exploring new deals and partnerships,” said ” H.E. Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.





