Unforgettable UAE 52nd Union Day celebrations at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

UAE, Dubai, 23 November 2023: Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination will commemorate this year's UAE 52nd Union Day with spectacular displays and attractions for both friends and families to enjoy from Friday, 1st December to Sunday, 3rd December 2023.

Over at RIVERLAND™ Dubai, a brand-new dazzling laser show at 7:30PM, 8:30PM and 9:30 PM awaits all guests, planning to celebrate the UAE 52nd Union Day in style among themed decorations and complemented by roaming entertainment activities around the park. To extend the fun even further, the recently re-launched ‘Dino Mania’ show invites guests of all ages at 9:00PM to go back in time with an interactive show that brings the prehistoric world to life with a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs including the mighty T-Rex, triceratops, playful raptors using special sound and visual effects. Here, foodies will savour unlimited live barbecue at Al Mashowa Restaurant, priced at just AED 99, Family meal deals at Viva Ristorante, Happy hours at The Keg and more!

Meanwhile, in MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, guests are invited to enjoy live shows, dance performances and a diverse selection of global cuisines from Chinese to authentic shawarmas and Italian pizzas. Here, visitors of all ages, are welcomed to enjoy an exciting entertainment adventure with 29 rides, attractions across four zones inspired by Hollywood's biggest blockbusters, featuring DreamWorks Zone, Lionsgate Zone, Columbia Pictures Zone and Smurfs Village Zone.

Over at LEGOLAND® Dubai theme park within LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort, families with children aged 2 to 12 years, are invited to participate in fun activities inspired by the UAE’s theme of ‘Year of Sustainability’, from 24th November to 3rd December. Here, young guests will have the opportunity to take part in the ‘Sustainability Build’, constructing LEGO® trees, buildings, rivers and mountains.

Furthermore, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park will hold various UAE 52nd Union Day themed activities including ‘UAE Union Day Scavenger Hunt’, fun zones, photo opportunities, character parades and UAE Union Day-themed treats for all to enjoy. The UAE Union Day celebration brings back the popular LEGO® UAE Salute Model at the theme park and the renowned BRICKS BRUNCH with a special UAE Union Day twist on 2nd December from 1:00PM to 4:00PM at LEGOLAND® Hotel’s Bricks Family Restaurant with lots of fun activities including UAE flag cookie decoration, mocktails, character dance party, flag waving, waffle making, arts and crafts and more.

Lastly, Lapita™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts will commence the UAE Union Day festivities from Friday, 1st December 2023. The hotel transforms with flag decorations, special flower arrangements, and vibrant live performances by Shaabiat Al Cartoon, all accompanied by traditional Arabic cuisine, fully embracing the spirit of this year's celebrations.

The resort will go the extra mile on the Saturday, 2nd December 2023, offering a full day of live entertainment and traditional Ayalla dance performances. Junior guests can savour UAE flag-themed cupcakes, while adults can relish Arabic coffee, dates, baklava, and luqaimat served in the lobby. For dinner, an Arabian Nights-themed buffet is available on both 1st and 2nd December, priced at AED 155 per adult, with children between ages six and 12 dine at a rate of AED 90 per child. Kids under the age of six dine with the hotel’s compliments.





