US manufactured goods face robust decline in October

(MENAFN) In a notable downturn, orders for manufactured goods in the United States experienced a significant decline in October, primarily attributed to a sharp drop in orders for transportation equipment. This follows an overall increase in September, indicating a fluctuating trend in the manufacturing sector.



According to data from the Commerce Department, new orders for durable goods plummeted by 5.4 percent in October compared to the previous month, totaling USD279.4 billion. This decline exceeded the expectations of economists surveyed by Market Watch, who had anticipated a more modest contraction of 3.4 percent.



The unexpected decline in durable goods orders in October has raised concerns among economists. Rubeela Faruqui, Chief US Economist, noted that businesses are grappling with challenges stemming from rising borrowing costs and tightening credit conditions, which could potentially impact overall economic activity.



A key contributor to the decline was the substantial drop in new orders for transportation equipment, registering a notable decrease of 14.8 percent. Excluding transportation, new orders remained stagnant in October, signaling a broader trend of subdued demand in various manufacturing sectors.



Specifically, the aerospace industry witnessed a significant contraction, with orders for civil aircraft plunging by 49.6 percent. This decline was largely anticipated, given the surge in September attributed to a substantial order for new aircraft from low-cost airline Ryanair.



The unexpected contraction in October's durable goods orders raises questions about the resilience of the manufacturing sector and its susceptibility to external factors such as borrowing costs and credit conditions. The data suggests a need for continued monitoring to discern the trajectory of manufacturing activity in the coming months.

