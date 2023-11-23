Western fast food chains lose customers during peak hours due to boycott campaign

(MENAFN) In the heart of Cairo, branches of popular Western fast-food chains, including McDonald's, find themselves eerily empty during what would typically be peak hours. The reason behind this decline in patronage is a boycott campaign initiated in response to the Israeli military's actions in the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on southern Israel on October 7.



This boycott is not confined to Egypt alone; its impact is also felt in neighboring Jordan, with indications of its expansion into other Arab countries like Kuwait and Morocco. Western brands, particularly fast-food chains, are bearing the brunt of this widespread campaign, a manifestation of public outrage and sentiments towards companies perceived to have taken favorable stances towards Israel or maintained financial ties and investments in the region.



As the movement gained momentum, the scope of the boycott extended beyond individual products to encompass dozens of companies. Calls for the boycott, amplified through social media channels, are encouraging consumers to shift their preferences towards local alternatives, contributing to the economic repercussions faced by these Western brands.



Notably, in Egypt, where traditional street protests are constrained by security restrictions, the boycott is seen by some as a potent means to express dissent and ensure their voices are heard. The campaign underscores the broader implications of geopolitical events on consumer behavior and the role of social media in mobilizing collective actions with significant economic consequences.

