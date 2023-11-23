Investments of Saudi private sector surge in Egypt, surpassing USD2M

(MENAFN) In a notable development, the Saudi private sector has experienced a significant uptick in its in Egypt, surpassing the substantial milestone of two billion dollars. Despite prevailing concerns related to potential fluctuations in exchange rates, these investments predominantly target key sectors such as energy, real estate, and tourism.



A pivotal event in this burgeoning relationship was the visit of a high-level Saudi delegation to Cairo last week, led by Trade Minister Majid Abdullah Al-Qasabi. The visit coincided with the Egyptian Gulf Business Forum, where Saudi businessmen actively participated. Notably, discussions during the visit paved the way for the preparation of an agreement aimed at safeguarding mutual investments between the two nations.



Fayez Al-Shuaili, Vice President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, emphasized the myriad opportunities present in the expansive and promising Egyptian market. Specifically, Al-Shuaili highlighted the allure of sectors such as renewable energy, industry, and mining as lucrative avenues for prospective investors.



The surge in Saudi investments into Egypt is a tangible demonstration of support for this emerging trend. Turki Al-Hokair, CEO of FAS Investment and Real Estate Development Company, recently announced ambitious investment plans totaling USD1.5 billion earmarked for Egypt in the year 2024. The strategic focus of these investments revolves around bolstering the energy sector, real estate, and infrastructure, further solidifying the economic ties between the two nations.



This surge in private sector investments not only underscores the increasing economic collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Egypt but also signifies a broader commitment to capitalizing on the vast potential within the Egyptian market. As the bilateral relationship strengthens, these investments are poised to contribute significantly to the economic growth and development of both nations.

MENAFN23112023000045015682ID1107477355