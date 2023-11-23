Saudi Arabia to present secondary offerings to improve financial markets

(MENAFN) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is gearing up to introduce fresh regulations aimed at overseeing secondary offerings in its financial market. The primary objectives behind these regulations are to enhance the market's appeal to investors, broaden the investor base, and ultimately increase the weight of the Saudi market in emerging market indices. The move is a strategic initiative to fortify the market's standing and attractiveness on a global scale.



The Saudi Capital Market Authority has issued a call for feedback on the proposed regulatory framework for governing secondary offerings. The regulatory overhaul is anticipated to play a pivotal role in augmenting the number of tradable shares in listed companies, thereby bolstering the market's depth and overall attractiveness to investors.



Secondary offerings, a mechanism allowing listed companies to introduce additional shares of existing stocks to investors, have the dual effect of increasing the free trading ratio and drawing new investors to the companies in question. The proposed regulations signal a proactive effort to foster a more dynamic and appealing market environment.



As per the draft released by the Capital Market Authority, shareholders seeking to undertake secondary offerings must engage a licensed financial advisor appointed by the Authority. The advisor is required to submit a notice to the Authority no less than 15 days before the planned offering, outlining the specifics of the proposed secondary offering. The draft encompasses comprehensive procedures governing the conduct of secondary offerings in the Saudi financial market.



This regulatory initiative is poised to bring about a transformative impact by instilling a structured and transparent framework for secondary offerings, aligning with Saudi Arabia's broader vision for a robust and globally competitive financial market. The move reflects a strategic step towards fortifying the nation's position in the international financial landscape.

