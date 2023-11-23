Asian stock shares reveal narrow fluctuations amid US stock rise, bond yields drop

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Asian stock markets demonstrated narrow fluctuations, influenced by the recent upswing in U.S. stocks and a concurrent decline in bond yields. The shift in the bond market is attributed to heightened expectations among U.S. consumers of an uptick in inflation. Australia experienced a decline in stock values, mirroring a similar trend in Hong Kong, while South Korea's market remained relatively stable.



A noteworthy development in the Asian market pertained to Chinese construction companies, particularly "Country Garden Holdings" and "Sino-Ocean Group," whose shares saw an increase after being identified as eligible for financial support. This move is part of broader efforts to address the ongoing housing crisis.



Looking at global markets, the U.S. S&P 500 index registered a rise ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, sustaining its upward trajectory throughout November and positioning itself for its most successful month since July. However, U.S. futures exhibited minimal changes in the Asian trading session.



In a separate context, U.S. Treasury bonds experienced a decline, impacting the yields of Australian and New Zealand government bonds in Asian markets. Despite the rise in bond yields, there is an expectation among some market observers that the long-term downward trend in interest rates could potentially provide support for both stocks and bonds in the coming year. This perspective is echoed by the head of asset allocation at Standard Chartered Bank, emphasizing the potential resilience of these financial instruments amidst evolving market dynamics.

MENAFN23112023000045015682ID1107477322