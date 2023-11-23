Fayez: Gaza Truce A Victory For Palestinian Resistance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -Truce in Gaza Strip constitutes a victory for the Palestinian resistance and Hamas, which successfully imposed their conditions on the Israeli occupation's leaders, Senate President, Faisal Fayez, affirmed.Fayez also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to impose his conditions and the Israeli occupation army failed to achieve any military progress in their war on the Gaza Strip after nearly a month and a half of aggression.In remarks to Qatari Al-Jazeera channel, he said Israel's military strategy to eliminate Hamas has failed, adding that Netanyahu's statements and threats to return to continuing military operations in the coastal enclave after the ceasefire end reiterate "Israel's aggression, which will fail to eliminate Hamas" and achieve any of its goals.Regarding Jordan's positions on efforts and statements of Israeli leaders about displacing Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, Fayez said the issue of expulsion tops Israeli leaders' agenda, but the Jordanian and Egyptian response was "firm and strong" in rejecting forced displacement.The King, he noted, declared clearly that forced displacement is tantamount to a declaration of war for Jordan, simultaneous with the current developments in the West Bank in terms of deadly attacks and raids on camps and cities.In this regard, he said Israel displaced about a thousand Palestinian families from their homes, while over 200 Palestinians were killed in West Bank as a result of attacks carried out by Jewish settlers.The goal of Israeli crime is clear, which is the forced displacement of Palestinians, he noted, stressing that the Jordanian and Egyptian positions and measures towards attempts at forced displacement will be "firm".