Kuwaiti Crown Prince Receives Credentials Of Newly Appointed Jordanian Ambassador

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Kuwait, Nov. 23 (Petra) - On Wednesday evening, Ambassador Sinan Majali formally presented his credentials to the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in his capacity as Ambassador Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary, Accredited, and Resident of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Kuwait.Majali conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to the Crown Prince. He extended best wishes for the progress and development of the Kuwaiti people.In response, the Kuwaiti Crown Prince praised the wise policies of King Abdullah and highlighted the strong relations between the two countries. He expressed wishes for ongoing progress and prosperity for the Kingdom and the Jordanian people.