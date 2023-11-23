Arab Committee To Halt War On Gaza Concludes International Tour

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The ministerial committee appointed by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit to take international action to halt the war on Gaza has concluded a global tour, including visits to China, Russia, Britain, and France.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi conveyed in a tweet on the social networking site "X" that the committee's unified message emphasizes the immediate cessation of Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip. It categorically rejects the argument that this aggression against civilians constitutes self-defense.Safadi underscored, "It was emphasized that Israel cannot operate above international law and must be held accountable for the war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip. Selective application of international law must cease, and sufficient humanitarian aid must reach all parts of Gaza, including its north."The committee stressed that ending the occupation based on a two-state solution is the sole path to achieving security.The committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Maliki, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.