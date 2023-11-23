Transport Minister, IFC Director Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni and International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Regional Director for the Middle East, Pakistan, and Afghanistan Ahmed Khawaja on Thursday discussed plans to increase investments in Jordan.Tahtamouni and Khawaja had a conversation about possible ways to improve social and environmental development while creating job opportunities for young people by implementing transport sector projects related to civil aviation and public transportation, according to a ministry statement.Tahtamouni highlighted the government's economic reform efforts, diligent follow-up on transportation projects, financing with private sector, and optimal use of donor funding.Khawaja emphasized the IFC's commitment to supporting transportation projects in Jordan through financial and technical assistance, in alignment with national strategies and sectoral goals.