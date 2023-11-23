Senate's Social Responsibility Fund Allocates JD20,000 To Jordanian Women, Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The Senate's Social Responsibility Fund has contributed JD20,000, following the guidance of Senate President Faisal Fayez, to the organizers of the National Olive Festival and the Rural Products Exhibition with the aim of procuring supplies of products made by rural women, supporting both Jordanian women and Palestinians.Fayez expressed his gratitude for the pivotal role played by the National Center for Agricultural Research in orchestrating the largest marketing platform for Jordanian farmers and rural women, underscoring his pride in Jordan's unwavering stance, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in support of the resilience of Palestinians.Highlighting the Senate's commitment to social work, Fayez noted that this contribution aligns with the senators' role in advancing humanitarian efforts and social solidarity. The funds, a modest donation, were derived from fixed monthly deductions from senators' stipends and previously contributed JD50,000 in support of Gaza, he added.Established in 2017, the Social Responsibility Fund, according to Fayez, has provided approximately one million Jordanian dinars in support to numerous Jordanian institutions. This includes backing the Fund to Support Families of Martyrs in the Armed Forces, the Hussein Cancer Foundation, medical institutions, and the Ministry of Social Development, offering assistance to families in need.The fund has also supported various development, social, educational, youth, cultural clubs, and women's unions.