Heart From Delhi Travels 2000 Km Aerial Distance To Save A Life In Chennai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi/Chennai, November 23, 2023: MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of the city, has proved it yet again, that geographical boundaries no longer need to define the reach of hope and life. In a remarkable medical achievement, the heart of a two- year old brain-dead patient from New Delhi was transported to MGM Healthcare, Chennai for a life-saving transplant across 2000 KM within 3.5 hours on 18th November. This feat was made possible due to the collective efforts of medical professionals and the dedicated support of traffic authorities in both cities.



The heart retrieved from a two- year-old brain dead patient from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi was used to successfully complete an ABO incompatible heart transplant on an 8-month-old girl child who was identified with dilated cardiac myopathy at MGM Healthcare Chennai under the skillful guidance of Dr. KR Balakrishnan, Director of the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support. The transplant surgery was performed with great success, offering a new lease of life to the recipient.



The heart was retrieved from the donor at 1:30 P.M and was airlifted from New Delhi Airport at 2:00 PM and the organ reached Chennai airport at 4:40 PM, a "Green Corridor" was created from the airport to MGM Healthcare to ensure smooth and fast transportation of the heart which reached the Hospital at 5:00 PM. This exceptional achievement was made possible by the coordinated efforts of the medical teams and the unwavering support of the New Delhi, Chennai, and Greater Chennai Traffic Police. The establishment of a "green corridor" facilitated the swift and seamless transportation of the organ.



Such corridors have proven to be invaluable in expediting organ transfers from donors to recipients, contributing to the efficiency of organ transplantation procedures and saving numerous lives. The Medical Green Corridor initiative has emerged as a vital tool in enhancing organ transplant procedures and increasing the number of lives saved across India.



This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to the dedication of healthcare professionals and the collaborative spirit of communities working together to save lives. The rapid organ transportation, coupled with the expertise of the medical team, exemplifies the incredible progress made in organ transplantation and highlights the potential for further advancements in the field



.

About MGM Healthcare



Born out of a need for altruism, MGM Healthcare is obsessed with bettering patient experiences and improving clinical outcomes through expertise, passion and technology. The manifestation of this dedication to superlative health-caring is a state-of-the-art hospital on Nelson Manickam Road having 400 beds, 50 out-patient consultation rooms, over 100 critical care beds, 250+ Doctors, 12 Centers of excellence, 30+ Clinical Departments, 12 state-of-the-art Operating Theatres and 24 x 7 comprehensive Emergency Care. Here, a host of eminent surgeons and physicians wield a potent combination of skill and cutting-edge technology to elevate care and outcomes to new levels. MGM Healthcare is the first hospital in Asia with the highest rated USGBC LEED Platinum-certified Green Hospital.



Over the past year, the team of clinical experts at MGM Healthcare have performed many innovative and complex surgeries in the pursuit of establishing trust and clinical excellence. MGM Healthcare designed and equipped with the latest in technology and equipment is poised to drive patient centricity and clinical excellence of both the domestic and international patients.

