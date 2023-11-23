World Bank Group forecasts growth rate of 2.8 percent in Qatar

(MENAFN) The World Bank Group has conveyed an optimistic outlook for the Qatari economy, forecasting a growth rate of 2.8 percent in 2023 that is expected to persist in the medium term. This positive projection comes in the face of challenges such as a slowdown in construction sector activity and the implementation of tighter monetary policies.



Anticipations are particularly centered on the non-oil sector, which is expected to experience a growth of 3.6 percent in the current year. This growth is attributed to the upswing in tourism and the hosting of major events, underscoring the resilience of sectors beyond the oil industry. The report also foresees a growth of 1.3 percent in the oil sector, buoyed by the implementation of new projects in the liquefied natural gas domain.



The buoyant expectations for the Qatari economy underscore continued support across various sectors, showcasing the nation's ability to navigate challenges. Notably, the report highlights the escalating role of the energy sector as a catalyst for economic growth, signaling a strategic emphasis on the development and diversification of this vital component of Qatar's economic landscape.



In summary, despite headwinds in certain sectors and the implementation of stringent monetary policies, Qatar's economic trajectory remains positive, with a focus on both non-oil and energy sectors contributing to sustained growth in the coming years.

