US Government initiates civil rights probes into seven educational institutes

(MENAFN) The United States federal government has initiated civil rights investigations into seven educational institutions, including three Ivy League universities—Columbia, Cornell, and the University of Pennsylvania—over allegations of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. The other institutions under investigation include Wellesley College in Massachusetts, Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York, and the K-12 system Maize Unified School District in Kansas.



The Education Department officially announced the inquiries on Thursday as part of the Biden administration's commitment to taking "aggressive action" against discrimination. The move reflects a broader effort to address incidents of religious and ethnic discrimination on campuses, particularly amid the recent rise in Islamophobia and anti-Semitism following the Israel-Gaza conflict.



Education Secretary Miguel Cardona emphasized that educational institutions have a legal obligation to respond when students are targeted based on their religious or ethnic identity, be it Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Sikh, or any other shared ancestry. The investigations aim to ensure that schools adhere to civil rights laws, and those found in violation could face penalties, including the potential loss of federal funding. While settlements are a common outcome, the severity of the penalties underscores the government's commitment to combating discrimination.



Notably, five of the investigations are in response to allegations of anti-Semitic harassment, while two are in response to allegations of anti-Muslim harassment. The Education Department has not disclosed specific details about which schools face which accusations, maintaining confidentiality during the investigative process.



The decision to launch these investigations comes against the backdrop of a broader societal conversation about the rise of hate crimes and discriminatory acts in the wake of global events.



Education Secretary Cardona indicated in an interview with CNN that additional investigations may be forthcoming, underscoring the administration's determination to address and rectify instances of religious and ethnic discrimination within educational institutions.



As the investigations unfold, they are likely to prompt discussions about the broader issue of fostering inclusive and tolerant environments on college campuses and in K-12 education. The outcomes of these inquiries will not only impact the institutions involved but may also influence policies and practices aimed at promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion across the educational landscape.





MENAFN23112023000045015687ID1107477307