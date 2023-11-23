Hungarian PM To Pay Working Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban will arrive in Azerbaijan on a working visit,
the office of the Hungarian Prime Minister said, Trend reports.
Following a visit to Switzerland on November 24, he will visit
Baku to attend the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central
Asia (SPECA) conference.
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter
Szijjarto is also expected to visit Azerbaijan.
To note, large-scale regional projects unite Hungary and
Azerbaijan. This country is already supplied with Azerbaijani gas.
The two countries are also collaborating on a green corridor
project that will add to Europe's supply of sustainable energy.
MOL Group, a Hungarian oil corporation, is the largest Central
European investor in Azerbaijan.
As previously reported, Hungarian businesses will soon begin
rebuilding a settlement in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.
