Azerbaijani Deputy PM Meets With Chinese Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijani
Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Ambassador of
China to Azerbaijan Guo Min, Trend reports.
During the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction with the
successful development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations and
cooperation in political, trade-economic, transport-logistic,
energy, agricultural, humanitarian and other spheres, and noted
that interstate relations have the character of strategic
partnership.
The importance of continuing mutually beneficial cooperation in
the transport and transit sphere was also emphasized, in
particular, the joint promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative, as
well as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle
Corridor).
In this context, a number of draft documents were discussed,
which are planned to be signed in the near future in order to
improve the legal framework, as well as expanding cooperation
mechanisms.
