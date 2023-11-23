Azerbaijani Deputy PM Meets With Chinese Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Ambassador of China to Azerbaijan Guo Min, Trend reports.

During the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations and cooperation in political, trade-economic, transport-logistic, energy, agricultural, humanitarian and other spheres, and noted that interstate relations have the character of strategic partnership.

The importance of continuing mutually beneficial cooperation in the transport and transit sphere was also emphasized, in particular, the joint promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

In this context, a number of draft documents were discussed, which are planned to be signed in the near future in order to improve the legal framework, as well as expanding cooperation mechanisms.

