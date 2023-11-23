Azerbaijani MFA Reveals Date Of Meeting Of Border Delimitation Commission With Armenia

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The meeting of the border delimitation commission will be held on November 30 in the border area between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend .

