Azerbaijani MFA Reveals Date Of Meeting Of Border Delimitation Commission With Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The meeting of
the border delimitation commission will be held on November 30 in
the border area between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Spokesman for
the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend .
