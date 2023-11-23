Azerbaijani FM Meets With UNECE Executive Secretary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Executive Secretary
of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE)
Tatiana Molchan, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .
Tatiana Molchan is on a visit to Azerbaijan within the framework
of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA)
Week.
The meeting discussed the agenda and prospects of cooperation
between Azerbaijan and UNECE, as well as Azerbaijan's ties with
Central Asia, including SPECA, and the possible role of the
Economic Commission for Europe in this context.
Will be updated
MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107477295
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.