Azerbaijani FM Meets With UNECE Executive Secretary


11/23/2023 7:18:23 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molchan, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

Tatiana Molchan is on a visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Week.

The meeting discussed the agenda and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNECE, as well as Azerbaijan's ties with Central Asia, including SPECA, and the possible role of the Economic Commission for Europe in this context.

Will be updated

