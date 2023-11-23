Explosions, Gunfire Reported In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eyewitnesses reported explosions and the sound of automatic gunfire in Novofedorivka, Saky district, in temporarily occupied Crimea.

That's according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

"Explosions are heard in Novofedorivka, in the area of the new embankment. Automatic gunfire is also heard, our subscriber reports," the channel wrote.

According to the report, the explosions were muffled, as if in the water.

No official comments have been made so far.