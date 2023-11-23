-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Explosions, Gunfire Reported In Crimea


11/23/2023 7:18:11 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eyewitnesses reported explosions and the sound of automatic gunfire in Novofedorivka, Saky district, in temporarily occupied Crimea.

That's according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

"Explosions are heard in Novofedorivka, in the area of the new embankment. Automatic gunfire is also heard, our subscriber reports," the channel wrote.

According to the report, the explosions were muffled, as if in the water.

No official comments have been made so far.

MENAFN23112023000193011044ID1107477294

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search