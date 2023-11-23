Ukraine, EU Defense Officials Discuss Training Of Ukrainian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhygyr and Director-General of the EU Military Staff, Lieutenant General Michiel van der Laan have discussed the strengthening of cooperation in the training of Ukrainian service members as part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

That's according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"The central topic was the priorities in security assistance to Ukraine in the short and medium term," the report reads.

Dzhygyr thanked the EU leadership for its comprehensive support, including for the basic combined, professional, and collective training of the Ukrainian military by experts from the European Union.

Van der Laan, in turn, praised the courage and bravery of Ukrainian soldiers and emphasized the EU's readiness to continue the training mission and consider the possibility of its expansion in accordance with the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Currently, 24 EU member states and Norway participate in the training of the Ukrainian military as part of EUMAM Ukraine. This is the largest mission in the entire history of the EU, which ensures the training of more than 32,000 Ukrainian soldiers in various directions.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine