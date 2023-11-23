Defense Official: Division In Ukraine's Military And Political Leadership Is Russian Narrative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reports of an alleged division in Ukraine's military and political leadership is a Russian narrative.

Liudmyla Darahan, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"This [spread of information about division in Ukraine's military and political leadership] is a Russian narrative," she said.

Darahan noted that it is beneficial for Russia to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

"This has always happened. Remember the speculations on the topics of language, faith, etc. These are all Russian narratives," she added.

She said that there was no split in the Ukrainian military and political leadership.