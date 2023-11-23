-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukraine's Offensive Guard Fighters Repel Russian Attack In Zaporizhzhia Sector


11/23/2023 7:18:07 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with the Offensive Guard's Spartan brigade have eliminated a group of Russian soldiers who tried to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram and published a video showing the destruction of enemy personnel, Ukrinform reports.

"Successful interaction between infantry, aerial reconnaissance and artillery left no chance for the occupiers," he said.

Klymenko also added that this would "happen to everyone who comes to our land with weapons."

MENAFN23112023000193011044ID1107477291

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search