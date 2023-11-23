Ukraine's Offensive Guard Fighters Repel Russian Attack In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with the Offensive Guard's Spartan brigade have eliminated a group of Russian soldiers who tried to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram and published a video showing the destruction of enemy personnel, Ukrinform reports.

"Successful interaction between infantry, aerial reconnaissance and artillery left no chance for the occupiers," he said.

Klymenko also added that this would "happen to everyone who comes to our land with weapons."

