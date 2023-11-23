Heydar Aliyev Center To Host Intellectual Competition On Safe Road Traffic

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku will host the third intellectual
competition "Let's Learn Road Safety" among students of secondary
schools on November 27.
The event is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center with the
support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan
Automobile Federation, Azernews reports.
The competition is part of the implementation of the "State
Program on Road Safety in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023"
with the support of the "Regional Development" Public
Association.
The project aims to protect the lives and health of road users,
promote safe and courteous behavior on the roads, and educate
school children about traffic rules.
Teams of 7th–8th graders from 55 secondary schools in Baku will
participate in the intellectual competition.
The participants will answer questions on topics such as the
"History of Traffic Rules", "History of Cars", "Participants in
Traffic", "Vehicles", "Pedestrians and Cyclists", "Structure and
Equipment of Cars", "Road Signs," and others.
At the end of the three rounds of the competition, the jury will
determine the winners of the first, second, and third places.
Recall that the first and second intellectual competitions
"Let's Learn Road Safety," were held in December 2021 and 2022.
