Prime Minister Of Hungary To Pay Visit To Azerbaijan


11/23/2023 7:17:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has left his country for a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Prime Minister's office noted that after his visit to Switzerland, he left for Baku on November 24 to participate in the UN Special Program on Central Asian Economies (SPECA) conference at the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan. Before the conference, Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to hold bilateral talks with the President of Azerbaijan.

