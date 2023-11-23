Prime Minister Of Hungary To Pay Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has left his country for a
visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The Prime Minister's office noted that after his visit to
Switzerland, he left for Baku on November 24 to participate in the
UN Special Program on Central Asian Economies (SPECA) conference at
the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan. Before the
conference, Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to hold
bilateral talks with the President of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107477287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.