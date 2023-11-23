Next SPECA 2024 Economic Forum Scheduled In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) ''In Kazakhstan, 4,500 companies work in the SPECA region (the
UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia),'' the Deputy
Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan, Abzal Abdykarimov, said in his
speech at the 18th meeting of the Governing Council of SPECA, Azernews reports.
The Deputy Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan said that
Kazakhstan has invested $10 million over the past 100 years.
"The SPECA program needs to expand its activities, and SPECA
needs institutional support. I hope that the decision taken at the
end of today's 18th meeting of the SPECA Governing Council will
bring a new fundamental scenario to the SPECA program,” the
minister noted.
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, during the 18th meeting of
the Governing Council of SPECA, informed that ''In 2024, it was
decided to hold a SPECA week (a special UN program for the
economies of Central Asian countries) in Dushanbe, the capital of
Tajikistan.
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107477286
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.