Next SPECA 2024 Economic Forum Scheduled In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) ''In Kazakhstan, 4,500 companies work in the SPECA region (the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia),'' the Deputy Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan, Abzal Abdykarimov, said in his speech at the 18th meeting of the Governing Council of SPECA, Azernews reports.

The Deputy Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan said that Kazakhstan has invested $10 million over the past 100 years.

"The SPECA program needs to expand its activities, and SPECA needs institutional support. I hope that the decision taken at the end of today's 18th meeting of the SPECA Governing Council will bring a new fundamental scenario to the SPECA program,” the minister noted.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, during the 18th meeting of the Governing Council of SPECA, informed that ''In 2024, it was decided to hold a SPECA week (a special UN program for the economies of Central Asian countries) in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.