Due to mounting attacks, US issues new restrictions against Iran-supported armies in Iraq

(MENAFN) In response to a notable uptick in attacks on American and coalition forces in Iraq, the United States Treasury has announced a new set of sanctions targeting Iran-backed militia groups operating in the region. The sanctions, issued on Friday, specifically name seven individuals and groups, including the prominent Iran-aligned militia Kataib Hezbollah, previously designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States.



The designations come against the backdrop of a near-daily surge in attacks on United States troops and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria. The United States has attributed many of these attacks to Iran-backed militias, prompting a series of retaliatory measures. Washington has conducted counterstrikes in Syria, and recent airstrikes against Iran-linked militias have reportedly resulted in casualties.



United States officials revealed that the latest air strikes on Sunday targeted Iran-linked militias in Syria, leading to the reported death of up to seven individuals. The intensification of hostilities has raised concerns about the safety of United States and coalition troops in the region.



Since October 17, United States and coalition forces have faced a total of 62 attacks, with 29 occurring in Iraq and 33 in Syria, according to a defense official. Notable incidents include a "one-way drone attack" at a mission support site in Euphrates, Syria, as well as multiple attacks at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq and Tall Baydar, Syria. Despite the frequency of these attacks, most have targeted unoccupied facilities, including weaponry storage sites.



The escalating tensions reached a new point with the recent strike at Tall Baydar, where one United States servicemember sustained "minor injuries." The United States is awaiting further details on the soldier's injuries, emphasizing the ongoing volatility in the region and the unpredictable nature of the conflicts involving Iran-backed militias.



As the United States responds to the surge in attacks with fresh sanctions, the situation in the Middle East remains highly fluid, with concerns about the safety of military personnel and the potential for further escalation dominating the geopolitical landscape.





MENAFN23112023000045015687ID1107477284