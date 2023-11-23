Oil prices fall after postponing OPEC+ meeting

(MENAFN) A significant downturn in oil prices unfolded as internal disagreements within the OPEC+ alliance resulted in the postponement of its upcoming meeting. The delay has quelled speculations about potential decisions to implement further production cuts. Concurrently, unsettling market dynamics were exacerbated by the release of US data revealing a notable surge in oil inventories.



Brent crude, the global benchmark, experienced a pronounced drop, slipping below USD81 per barrel after a turbulent trading session marked by fluctuations within a USD4 range. West Texas Intermediate crude oil approached USD76 as a result of the tumultuous market conditions.



The OPEC+ alliance's decision to defer its meeting until the end of the month stems from unresolved disputes over production quotas, with member nations, including Angola, contributing to the deadlock. As a consequence, Thursday's trading activity is anticipated to be subdued, influenced by the Thanksgiving holiday observance in the United States.



Compounding the market unease, US data unveiled a substantial increase in nationwide crude oil inventories, rising by 8.7 million barrels last week. This marks the fifth consecutive weekly surge, surpassing expectations and elevating inventories to their highest level since July.



Recent weeks have witnessed heightened volatility in oil markets, fueled by signals of increased production from non-OPEC sources, prompting speculation about potential extensions or deepening of production cuts. In this context, Europe finds itself grappling with an oversupply of oil, attributed to weakened demand and a surge in shipments from the United States.



The intricate interplay of geopolitical factors, disagreement within the OPEC+ alliance, and escalating US inventories collectively contribute to an atmosphere of uncertainty, shaping the trajectory of global oil prices in the near term.

