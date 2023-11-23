US grieves loss of former First Lady

(MENAFN) The United States is collectively grieving the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of the 39th President, Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 96 on Sunday. Condolences have flooded in from leaders, philanthropists, and celebrities across the country, paying tribute to Mrs. Carter's significant contributions to the nation.



President Joe Biden, in a heartfelt statement, acknowledged Rosalynn Carter's unique and inspiring journey, noting that she "walked her own path" and left an indelible mark on the nation and the world. The president conveyed the gratitude of a nation, extending love to the entire Carter family and the countless individuals whose lives have been positively impacted by Rosalynn Carter.



First Lady Jill Biden expressed her condolences on social media, stating, "My love is with the entire Carter family, as they, and we, grieve our dearest Rosalynn." The expressions of sympathy underscore the deep respect and camaraderie shared among the presidential families, transcending political lines.



Former First Lady Michelle Obama reflected on Rosalynn Carter's legacy, describing her as an inspiration guided by faith and a commitment to service. Mrs. Carter's pioneering efforts to destigmatize mental health issues and her advocacy for improved care for the elderly resonated with many. Obama highlighted Carter's enduring commitment to women's rights and various humanitarian causes over the decades, including affordable housing initiatives and support for the nation's caregivers.



Rosalynn Carter's impact extended far beyond her time in the White House, as she continued to champion important causes throughout more than four decades. Her advocacy for mental health, dedication to women's rights, and tireless efforts in addressing societal challenges have left an enduring legacy that continues to influence and inspire.



As the nation mourns the loss of a beloved former first lady, the reflections on Rosalynn Carter's life and achievements serve as a reminder of the lasting impact individuals can have on society through unwavering dedication to service and a commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others.





