Sanremo's Assieme Edizioni & Warner Music Present Aria's Smile

Sanremo's Assieme Edizioni and Warner Music proudly present Aria's New Single, "Smile": A Captivating Fusion of Latin Rhythms and Rock Influences

Sanremo's Assieme Edizioni, under the management of Warner Music, is delighted to announce the highly anticipated release of Aria's latest single, "Smile." This energetic composition showcases a vibrant Latin rhythm infused with elements of rumba, cha-cha, and international rock influences.

Following the overwhelming success of the English version, audiences in South America expressed a strong desire for a Portuguese rendition of the song. Responding quickly to this enthusiastic demand, the team at Assieme Edizioni worked diligently to fulfill this request and deliver an authentic and compelling Portuguese version.

Aria, the remarkable talent behind the single, openly expresses admiration for the singing style of Portuguese artists. Mariana Gouveia, also known as Ariel Jones, hailing from Madeira, brings her own exceptional flair to the vocals, utilizing glissandos and intonation techniques reminiscent of blues music. Retaining the authenticity of the Fado style made famous by the legendary Amália Rodrigues was a key focus, making the use of pitch correction tools like Melodyne or auto-tune out of the question. This commitment to preserving the genuineness and soul of the music shines through in the final result.

"Smile" encompasses an impressive array of talented musicians from around the world. The song features renowned South and Central American percussionists, including Cosobatero from Medellin in Colombia, who has worked with celebrated artists such as Carlos Vives, Ruben Blades, Maluma, Gente de Zona, Camilo, and Kany Garcia. Additionally, the Brazilian Horn Section from São Paulo, Brazil, renowned for collaborations with Nathan East, Luisa Sonza, Sandy, Lucas Lima, and Carlos Sosa Horns from Austin, Texas, known for their work with Daft Punk, The Backstreet Boys, James Blunt, Outasight, Jason Mraz, and Gary Barlow, contribute their incredible talents, infusing elements of funk and R&B into "Smile."

Drawing from a rich musical background, Aria, often praised for possessing the qualities of a rock band rather than a solo artist, incorporates elements of R&B and funk, reminiscent of his collaborations with influential black American artists in the '70s, including Wess, Rocky Roberts, and Wilson Pickett. Highly regarded musicians such as Joseph Patrick, Steward Copeland's bassist (Police), on the jazz-rock style bass, and renowned organist Phil Madeira of Nashville, Tennessee, (Elvis Costello, Shawn Colvin, Patty Griffin, and more) on the Hammond organ layer the song with a touch of rock.

The meticulous arrangement of "Smile" is a testament to Aria's dedication to his craft, comprising as many as 120 tracks. In an era where simplicity often reigns, this complexity demands listeners to fully engage in the music and appreciate the musical prowess and taste showcased by every musician involved. The masterful interplay between the guide piano, the singer's melodious lines, the captivating brass sections, the addition of trumpets in the finale, and the mesmerizing sound of the Argentine bandoneon played by Francisco Martìnez of the celebrated school of Astor Piazzolla, harmoniously weaves together various styles, offering a remarkable listening experience.

Furthermore, Aria skillfully incorporates analog synthesizers such as the ARP Odyssey and the Minimoog, enhancing the song with a touch of psychedelia. With a truly global approach to music, Aria's collaborations with artists from around the world produce a unique and captivating fusion, exemplifying the essence of World Music. The accompanying music video showcases people from diverse backgrounds joyfully expressing themselves through the universal language of dance, adding an element of universal brotherhood to the song.

About Aria:

Aria, born Mariano Schiavolini, is an extraordinary artist whose connection to nature inspires him to create music that resonates harmoniously with the world around us. With a rich musical background in the Italian progressive rock scene and as a founding member of the renowned band Celeste, Aria's journey in music has always been characterized by experimentation and collaboration. His recent endeavors have led him to blend important themes, including the challenges faced by refugees, environmental devastation, and the endangerment of wildlife with diverse musical elements like progressive rock, soul, and live orchestras. Aria's passion for creating music with a purpose is evident in his recent collaborations with talented artists such as Thuthukani Cele, former band members of Makeba, and the famous Soweto Gospel Choir.

"Smile" is yet another masterpiece in Aria's discography, inviting listeners to experience the joy and unity that transcends cultural boundaries.

