Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign affairs welcomes the announcement by Qatar for successful mediation in brokering a humanitarian pause agreement in Gaza Strip, in partnership with the US and Egypt.

KUWAIT -- The 27th planeload of relief supplies destined for Gaza flows to the Egyptian Al-Arish airport on Thursday as part of Kuwaiti's aid air bridge for people of the war-hammered enclave.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) signs memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with companies operating in Pakistan in line with the company's strategic objectives to boost the value of KUFPEC's assets.

RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian teen was martyred Thursday in a confrontation with Israeli occupation forces at Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus city, as the occupation army continued arresting Palestinians. (end) mt