Haulmatic Technologies Powers The Future Of Logistics As Main Sponsor Of Annual CILT Conference

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Sri Lanka (CILT Sri Lanka) will hold their CILT International Conference 2023, an event that brings together the best minds and practices in the field of logistics and transportation on 24th November, at the Balmoral, Kingsbury Hotel Colombo.

The Main Sponsor for this year's conference is Haulmatic Technologies, a cloud-based Transportation Management System, which is strategically designed to digitally connect and serve Shippers, Carriers, and Logistics Service Providers across the board, from small enterprises to large corporations.

The theme of the Conference, 'Trade Facilitation and Economic Empowerment: The Role of Logistics in the Recovering Economy,' aligns seamlessly with HaulMatic's mission. Our platform is designed to digitize supply chains, logistics, and transport operations, enabling all stakeholders of a shipment to converge on a unified digital space, shipment by shipment. By breaking down silos and digitally connecting stakeholders horizontally on an order-to-order basis, our platform represents a game-changing approach. Moreover, we offer a robust Shipping Information Pipeline that facilitates secure information exchange among stakeholders. These capabilities collectively enhance efficiency and performance, making HaulMatic an ideal partner for this conference,” stated CEO of HaulMatic, Nipuna Jayathilake.

“The development of HaulMatic TMS stems from extensive industry research, insights gleaned from consultations, and collaboration with experts, enabling the company to grasp the intricacies of first-mile, mid-mile, last-mile transportation, and other supply chain nuances.”

HaulMatic will be represented at the conference by Dr. Indrajit Wijegunaratne, MSc, PhD (London), who will speak on 'Successful Business Transformation in the Digital Age.' With over 30 years of IT experience in Sri Lanka, UK, and Australia, and a background in technical and management roles spanning consulting and corporate sectors, he serves as a consultant for Blockchain Enterprise Architecture.

CILT Sri Lanka is the leading organization that promotes excellence and innovation in the field of logistics and transportation. Established in 1984, CILT Sri Lanka has been instrumental in shaping the industry, facilitating cooperation among professionals, and enhancing the quality and efficiency of transportation and logistics practices. The institute has over 1,500 members from various sectors, including aviation, maritime, land transport, supply chain, and education.

The CILT International Conference is the annual flagship event of CILT Sri Lanka and attracts delegates from around the world. The conference features distinguished speakers who are thought leaders, industry veterans, and influential voices in the world of logistics and transport. They are not only experts in their fields, but also visionaries who have shaped the future of the industry and the Sri Lankan Economy.

The conference will explore how logistics and transport sectors can contribute to the economic recovery and development of Sri Lanka in the post-economic crisis era. The conference will also highlight the challenges and opportunities faced by the industry in the context of digital transformation, sustainability, and innovation.