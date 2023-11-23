Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao pleads guilty to criminal charges

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao has pleaded guilty to criminal charges and resigned from his position as part of a monumental USD4.3 billion settlement with the United States Department of Justice. This comes as federal prosecutors unveil sweeping allegations against Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.



The United States Department of Justice disclosed that Binance admitted to engaging in anti-money laundering practices, unlawful money transmitting, and violations of sanctions. As part of the settlement, the cryptocurrency giant has agreed to pay over USD4 billion to address the Department's investigation into breaches of the Bank Secrecy Act and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, as well as its failure to register as a money transmitting business.



Changpeng Zhao, a Canadian citizen and the face of Binance, faces accusations of failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program, a violation of the Bank Secrecy Act. The Department of Justice contends that Binance turned a blind eye to its legal obligations in pursuit of profit, allowing funds to flow to terrorists, cybercriminals, and child abusers through its platform.



United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen underscored the severity of Binance's actions, stating that the company's willful failures compromised its integrity by permitting illicit activities on its platform. She emphasized the historic nature of the penalties imposed and the establishment of a monitorship to ensure compliance with United States laws and regulations.



Binance's guilty plea is part of a coordinated effort with the Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the Office of Foreign Assets Control, and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. United States Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the significance of this case, highlighting that Binance's ascent to become the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange was fueled, in part, by criminal activities. The substantial settlement, one of the largest in United States corporate history, sends a clear message that leveraging new technology to break the law will be met with severe consequences, Garland stated.



The repercussions of Binance's legal challenges and Zhao's guilty plea are likely to reverberate throughout the cryptocurrency industry, prompting renewed scrutiny and potential regulatory changes in the evolving landscape of digital assets and exchanges.





MENAFN23112023000045015687ID1107477205