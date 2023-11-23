Jordan projects significant spending of USD17.48B in 2024

(MENAFN) Jordan's Minister of Finance, Muhammad Al-Assis, has unveiled the country's ambitious draft budget for 2024, projecting a substantial spending of 12.4 billion dinars (approximately USD17.5 billion). This financial plan is underpinned by the successful implementation of reforms, supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), showcasing Jordan's commitment to economic revitalization.



Al-Issis highlighted the anticipation of a 2.6 percent economic growth in 2024, mirroring the expected performance for the current year. The caveat, however, is contingent on the avoidance of an escalated conflict between Israel and Hamas, as any widespread tensions could potentially impact the projected growth trajectory.



The 2024 draft budget is optimistic about total revenues, forecasting an impressive 9 percent growth to reach 10.3 billion dinars. Foreign grants, a crucial component, are expected to contribute USD724 million, representing a slight decrease from the figures of the current fiscal year.



Noteworthy is the projection of a decreased budget deficit, slated to be 2.1 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the upcoming year, compared to the current year's 2.6 percent. This positive shift is attributed to improved state revenues resulting from the comprehensive reforms in Jordan, supported by the IMF.



This financial outlook follows Jordan's agreement with the IMF on a substantial reform program valued at USD1.2 billion. The agreement not only signifies international confidence in Jordan's economic strategies but also serves as a buffer against the adverse effects of conflicts, such as the war in Gaza, particularly on the crucial tourism sector.



Minister Al-Issis assured that, for the fourth consecutive year, the government will refrain from imposing new taxes. Instead, the focus will be on strengthening revenues through targeted campaigns against tax evasion, aligning with the broader objective of reducing public debt. This strategic fiscal approach underscores Jordan's commitment to economic stability and resilience amid regional challenges.

