Can Three Standing Ovations Change History?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) SUBSCRIBE TO THE GLOBAL POLARITY MONITOR Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends David Woo and David Goldman take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas, including the impacts of the Biden-Xi summit, currency and equity risk in Europe, and potential consequences for global polarization accruing from the Gaza conflict. Military conflict risks: Low and receding David [...] To continue reading, please log in to your AT+ Premium account. Not yet a member? Please signup for GPM-Newsletter .

MENAFN23112023000159011032ID1107477203