S Korea And Boeing To Counter N Korea's Drone Threat

(MENAFN- Asia Times) South Korea and Boeing are joining forces to develop high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in response to North Korea's recent drone infiltrations into South Korean air space.

Yonhap reported this month that South Korea's arms procurement agency, known as DAPA, plans to collaborate with the US defense contractor on the new drone research project.

The Yonhap report noted that both sides signed a memorandum of understanding in April and met at the company's headquarters in the state of Washington to collaborate on the project.

The report also mentions that DAPA's goal is to have Korean companies take over the production of advanced aircraft while Boeing contributes its design and unmanned technology.

Yonhap also says that the South Korean military and Boeing have agreed to collaborate on the upkeep, repair, enhancement and modernization of Boeing aircraft utilized by the military. They have yet to finalize which models will be involved in the project, the report said.

South Korea is bolstering its drone capabilities in response to North Korea's recent drone advancements, pushing an asymmetric edge over the former's superior military capabilities.

In September, The Korea Times reported that the South Korean military created a new command center for drone operations at Pocheon in response to UAV threats after the infiltration of a North Korean drone last year.

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the drone operations command is a military unit that will be under the direct supervision of the JCS chairman. It is the first combined combat unit of its kind, consisting of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.