Waterfront Market Unveils Exciting Schedule For UAE's 52Nd Union Day Celebration

Waterfront Market will host a Grand Celebration of Tradition, Culture, and Culinary Delights for UAE's 52nd Union Day.

The Waterfront Market is thrilled to announce its official schedule of events for the upcoming 52nd Union Day celebration in the UAE. From Friday 24th to Sunday 3rd December 2023, the Waterfront Market, renowned for its fresh produce and delightful culinary experiences, will host three days of activities and entertainment suitable for guests of all ages.

In the bustling heart of the market's main atrium, visitors can look forward to a variety of lively entertainment, including engaging kids' activities, greeting card making, face painting and balloon bending. Infusing a touch of nostalgia and cultural richness, the Waterfront Market will also activate its promenade, along the sparkling Deira Corniche waterway, featuring activities such as flag making, henna art and mesmerising falcon shows. Additionally, captivating performances such as a traditional Emirati dance by Ayala will also take place, whilst on Fridays, Waterfront Market's Chef Chris will be showing off his Emirati dishes during his interactive live cooking sessions.

On Sunday 3rd December the celebration reaches its peak with a National Parade, emphasising the spirit of unity and patriotism. The parade is set to captivate audiences at 4:30pm, 6:30pm and 8:30pm, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Visitors are invited to join the Waterfront Market in embracing the joy and celebration of the UAE's Union Day, featuring a spectacular blend of tradition, culture, and entertainment.