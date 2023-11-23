Jill Stein officially becomes part of 2024 presidential race

(MENAFN) In a significant development, renowned environmentalist Jill Stein has formally entered the 2024 United States presidential race as a candidate for the Green Party, introducing a new dynamic to President Joe Biden's re-election campaign. Stein, who previously served as the Green Party's presidential nominee in 2012, made her official announcement during a Tuesday night launch alongside labor organizer Chris Smalls and Palestinian rights advocate Miko Peled.



This announcement comes on the heels of political activist Cornel West's departure from the Green Party to pursue his independent presidential campaign, further diversifying the field of contenders for the upcoming election.



Jill Stein gained prominence in the 2016 election when she secured a little over 1 percent of the national vote. However, it was her performance in key battleground states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, that garnered significant attention. In those states, her vote totals exceeded the margin between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, leading some analysts to speculate that her presence may have influenced the outcome of the election in Trump's favor.



As Stein reenters the political arena for the 2024 election, her candidacy introduces additional complexities for President Biden. Facing challenges related to his age, economic policies, immigration issues, and the administration's handling of international affairs such as the Israel-Gaza conflict, Biden now contends with the potential impact of Stein's candidacy on an already dynamic political landscape.



With Biden's approval rating hovering below 40 percent, the entry of Jill Stein into the 2024 presidential race adds an extra layer of uncertainty. Voters disenchanted with the current administration may explore alternative options, including supporting independent candidate Cornel West or the candidacy of anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The evolving political scenario sets the stage for a closely watched and highly competitive presidential race, with Stein's presence contributing to the evolving narrative surrounding the upcoming election.



