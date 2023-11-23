White House reports increasing concerns regarding plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the White House has reported raising concerns about a thwarted plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on United States soil, bringing the issue to the "most senior levels" of the Indian government. The revelation surfaced in a report by the Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, which detailed the United States authorities' successful prevention of the alleged murder plot.



White House spokeswoman Adrienne Watson, in a statement obtained by Reuters, stated that Indian counterparts expressed surprise and concern, asserting that such activities were not part of their policy. The Indian government is said to be conducting an investigation into the matter, with the expectation conveyed by the United States that anyone found responsible should be held accountable.



The Financial Times further reported that federal prosecutors have filed a sealed indictment against at least one suspect involved in the foiled assassination plot. As of now, India's Foreign Ministry has not issued a formal comment on the reported incident.



Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the targeted Sikh separatist, did not confirm whether he had been warned about the plot by federal authorities. However, in an interview with the Financial Times, he stated that he would let the United States government respond to the threats on his life allegedly orchestrated by Indian operatives on American soil.



The timing of the United States protest to New Delhi reportedly coincided with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States in June. The Financial Times sources did not specify whether the protest influenced the abandonment of the plot or if it was foiled by the FBI.



This revelation underscores the intricate dynamics between the United States and India, bringing to light potential security threats within the diaspora and raising questions about the motives behind the alleged assassination plot. As both nations grapple with the aftermath of this incident, the implications for diplomatic relations and security cooperation are likely to be closely scrutinized in the coming days.



MENAFN23112023000045015687ID1107477173