Czech President confirms NATO gets ready for 'high-intensity conflict' with Russia

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Czech President Petr Pavel emphasized NATO's perception of Russia as the primary threat in Europe, signaling the alliance's readiness for a major conflict. Speaking at a summit of the Visegrad Group, which includes the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, President Pavel reiterated the collective commitment of Central European nations to stand by Ukraine in its ongoing struggle against Moscow.



During the summit, President Pavel highlighted the unanimous stance among the Visegrad Group members, asserting, "We've all agreed that it is in our imminent interest that Ukraine succeed." He described the support for Kiev as a "naturally human step" and emphasized the shared determination of these nations to bolster Ukraine's efforts in the face of regional challenges.



Addressing concerns about a potential threat to the United States-led military bloc from Russia, President Pavel acknowledged that Moscow would require years to restore its combat capabilities. However, he urged caution, noting that various factors could alter the situation, with the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine playing a pivotal role.



President Pavel stated, "All armies are preparing for the possibility of a high-intensity conflict," underscoring the gravity of the geopolitical situation and the necessity for military readiness within NATO.



While the Czech Republic and Poland have consistently expressed strong support for Ukraine, Hungary has taken a different stance. Hungarian President Katalin Novakova affirmed Budapest's readiness to provide "maximum help" to Ukraine for the protection of its people.



However, she insisted on linking Ukraine's potential accession to the European Union with the guarantee of rights for the Hungarian minority within the country, diverging from the European Union's approach.



The differing perspectives within the Visegrad Group underscore the complexities of navigating regional alliances and interests, particularly in the context of the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. As NATO prepares for the possibility of a high-intensity conflict, the solidarity and divergent policies among its member states add a layer of intricacy to the alliance's strategic considerations in the broader European security landscape.



