Hostages release in Gaza, Israel to start at 10 AM daily

(MENAFN) According to Israeli media citing an anonymous source, the release of Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip will start at 10:00 AM regional time (0800GMT) every day following an exchange of lists of those to be released by both side and passed over by the Red Cross.



"According to the outlines of the deal, Israel will receive each evening a list of the hostages to be released the next day through the Red Cross," the Israel Broadcasting Authority declared on Wednesday, quoting an unnamed source, who stated that daily hostage-release operations in the Gaza Strip are going to start at 10 AM regional time.



The source further said, "In response, Israel will provide the organization with a list of the security prisoners (Palestinian detainees) to be released the next day.”



Previously on Wednesday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry declared that Israel and Hamas had come to a consensus on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire, with the beginning date to be declared in 24 hours.



As per the agreement mediated by Qatar, the terms include a four-day ceasefire, the entry of 300 trucks carrying humanitarian aid (including fuel) into Gaza, and the release of 50 Israelis held by Hamas in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees currently in Israeli jails.



“The families of the expected released abductees will not be notified this evening (Wednesday) to avoid causing them concern, in case Hamas does not fulfill its promises,” the Israeli news agency reported, citing the official source.



"The released hostages will be handed over to the Red Cross, then enter Israel through the Rafah crossing only then will Israel release the prisoners (Palestinian detainees)," he stated.

